Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers end losing streak with win over Willmar

The La Crosse Loggers brought an end to a five-game losing streak by hanging on to beat Willmar 76- in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Park on Wednesday.

The Loggers scored all of their runs in the first five innings and allowed three runs the rest of the way, but Jake Gebb pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the victory and his second save.

La Crosse (28-30 overall, 12-12 second half) made three errors and had just seven hits, but a three-run bottom of the fifth was enough for the victory.

Right fielder Luke Leto drove in three runs and third baseman Bill Ralston two for the Loggers, who trail the first-place Eau Claire Express (16-8) by four games in the Great Plains East Division's second-half standings.

Designated hitter Jordan Donahue was 2 for 5 and scored twice for La Crosse, and Ralston's two-run double was the big hit of the fifth.

Leto had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a two-run single in the third. Mickey Thompson (1-1) was the winning pitcher after allowing four earned runs on nine hits and three walks in five-plus innings. Thompson struck out four.