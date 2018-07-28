MANKATO, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers couldn't come back from a tough seventh inning and dropped a 7-5 Northwoods League game to the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday night.
La Crosse (32-25 overall, 15-7 second half) held a 4-3 lead until Mankato scored four runs on two hits, two walks and one wild pitch.
Designated hitter Mike Rothenberg was 4-for-5 for the Loggers and drove in two runs. He takes a .315 batting average and 16 RBI into La Crosse's game at Mankato on Sunday. First Baseman Grant Judkins added two hits for the Loggers, who scored once in the first inning and three times in the fourth.
Judkins, Armani Smith and Braiden Ward drove in La Crosse's fourth-inning runs. The Loggers stole seven bases, and Donta Williams swiped three of them to run his season total to 15. Ward stole two to push his total to 25.
Bill Chillari was the Loggers' starting pitcher, and he allowed two earned runs on 10 hits over 5⅓ innings.
