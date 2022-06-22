Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers fall to Duluth Huskies to end home win streak

The Duluth Huskies scored eight runs in the first four innings on Wednesday en route to a 9-1 win over the La Crosse Loggers in a Northwoods League contest at Copeland Park.

The loss snapped a seven-game home winning streak for the Loggers (13-11), who dropped a game in La Crosse for the first time since June 4.

Although the Loggers notched six hits and drew nine walks, they only managed the single run, leaving 12 runners on base.

First baseman Carson Hornung hit two singles and was the lone Logger with multiple hits. Designated hitter Brennan Holt’s sixth-inning single brought home third baseman Bill Ralston to end the Huskies’ shutout bid.

Five La Crosse pitchers collectively walked 11 Huskies, and six of those batters came around to score. Right-handed pitcher Will Watson took the loss, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Left-handed pitcher Dylan Lapic, a Central High School graduate, pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Loggers. Center fielder Josh Stevenson walked three times and added a single in the fifth inning.

With the victory, Duluth (12-11) now trails the Loggers by a half-game for second place in the Great Plains East division of the Northwoods League

