Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers get back on winning track by beating Eau Claire

The La Crosse Loggers used an eight-run sixth inning to catapult themselves to a 14-5 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express at Copeland Park on Friday.

Second baseman Aidan Sweatt was 3 for 6 and drove in two runs, and four other players drove in two apiece to help La Crosse (24-24 overall, 8-6 second half) avenge a Thursday loss to first-place Eau Claire (29-19, 10-4).

The Loggers piled onto a 6-1 lead with their big sixth inning, which included five hits and five walks. La Crosse had 11 hits and drew 11 walks in the game.

Designated hitter Ace Whitehead doubled, walked and scored twice during the sixth, and Sweatt singled twice in the inning, which included RBI hits from Blaise Priester, Jack Haley and Sweatt.

Sweeny also smacked a two-run home run i— his third blast of the season — n the bottom of the first inning. Sweeny, center fielder Josh Stevenson, Priester and Haley were the other Loggers driving in two runs, and Emilio Corona hit his fifth double of the season.

Priester, who was 2 for 5, ran his season total to 21 RBI, and Haley drove in his 20th run.

Chase Chatman (3-1) pitched seven strong innings for La Crosse and lowered his ERA to 3.80. He struck out nine and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk.