EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Cody Jefferis hit an RBI single, and JT Schwartz followed it with a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning that highlighted the La Crosse Loggers’ 5-3 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express on Thursday.
The Loggers (25-24 overall, 8-5 second half) scored their first two runs in the fourth inning, when Tony Bullard scored on a wild pitch, and Ryan Holgate hit his ninth home run of the season.
Bullard and Holgate were both 2-for-4 for La Crosse, which is tied with Eau Claire for second place in the Great Plains East Division. Duluth (22-27, 9-4) holds the second-half lead.
Tyler Shingledecker pitched five innings with three strikeouts and two walks for the Loggers. He also allowed five hits in picking up the win. Steve Bowley, Matthew Richey, Mark Sellers and Jared Freilich finished off the victory, but Freilich walked in two runs in the ninth before getting the final out.
