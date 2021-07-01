Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers lose ninth straight game

The La Crosse Loggers watched their Northwoods League losing streak grow to nine games Thursday at Copeland Park.

La Crosse fell into a six-run deficit before scoring for the first time and wound up on the wrong end of a 7-2 score in a game played in front of 1,919 spectators against the Duluth Huskies.

The Loggers (12-20) scored once in the seventh inning and once in the ninth but managed just four hits against the Huskies. Duluth banged out 11 and scored two runs in the third, fourth and seventh to take control.

Ron Sweeny singled and scored on a hit by Ildefonso Ruiz in the seventh inning to cut Duluth's lead to 6-1. Ruiz then brought Christian Dicochea home with a ninth-inning groundout after Dicochea led off the inning with a double.

TJ Manteufel also had a hit for the Loggers, who used four pitchers to get through the game.

Jacob Ferris (1-2) started and took the loss for La Crosse after allowing six hits and four runs — two earned — over 4⅔ innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The Loggers, who are alone in second place by percentage points in the Great Plains East, host the Rochester Honkers (13-15) in a 6:35 p.m. game on Friday.

