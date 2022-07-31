Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers lose third straight game

The La Crosse Loggers scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the St. Cloud Rox broke that tie on the way to a 15-10 Northwoods League victory at Copeland Park on Saturday.

The Loggers tied the game at 9 with the six-run fifth, but the Rox scored twice in the top of the sixth and twice again in the eighth to pull away and hand La Crosse (27-28, 11-10 second half) its third straight loss. The teams play each other again at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Right fielder Emilio Corona and left fielder Connor Walsh each hit a home run for the Loggers, who gave up four runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth to face a 9-3 deficit.

Walsh also doubled and drove in five runs for La Crosse, and Corona added a single and drove in three runs. The Loggers walked 11 times but struck out 16 times against six St. Cloud pitchers.

Josh Stevenson doubled for the Loggers.