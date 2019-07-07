WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to propel themselves toward an 8-3 Northwoods League victory over the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday.
The Loggers (21-20 overall, 4-1 second half) lead the Great Plains East Division by a game over second-place Eau Claire after first baseman JT Schwartz and shortstop Cody Jefferis combined for seven hits.
Schwartz was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Jefferis was 3-for-4 with a double and his 21st RBI. Catcher Cole Elvis (2-for-4) drove in three runs, and third baseman Tony Bullard had two.
Steve Bowley (2-0) was the Loggers' winning pitcher with three scoreless innings in relief of Sam Torsey, who allowed six hits and two earned runs over four innings.
The Loggers had six hits in the fourth and stranded two runners when the Bucks finally got out of the inning.
Cole brought in Schwartz on a single for the first run before Jefferis hit a two-out single to right to drive in Matthew Stinebiser. A wild pitch plated Elvis, and a single by Bullard drove in Jack Filby.
La Crosse will look for its fifth straight win by completing this two-game series at Waterloo on Monday.
