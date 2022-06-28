Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers’ offense sputters in loss to Rox

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers were on the wrong side of a pitching duel on Tuesday, losing 2-1 in a Northwoods League game against the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field.

St. Cloud starter Matthew McClure limited the Loggers (15-15) to four hits and a single run over eight innings and threw only 89 pitches. The right-hander struck out five and did not issue a walk. Chase Grillo earned his eighth save of the season for the Rox, facing the minimum in the ninth inning and striking out two.

La Crosse’s only run came in the seventh inning when first baseman Carson Hornung hit a one-out triple and third baseman Coby Morales followed with a sacrifice fly. The Loggers scored three runs and totaled nine hits in the two-game series at St. Cloud.

The Rox scored the decisive run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch by Loggers’ starting pitcher Eldridge Armstrong. Armstrong fanned five and allowed one earned run in four innings, taking a tough-luck loss. La Crosse’s bullpen shut out the Rox in the final four innings and tallied six strikeouts.

Center fielder Josh Stevenson, catcher Dylan King and second baseman Aidan Sweatt each hit singles against McClure but were unable to score.

The loss ends a 30-day stretch in which La Crosse played 30 games to start the 2022 season. The Loggers are off on Wednesday and Thursday before hosting the Duluth Huskies on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Copeland Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0