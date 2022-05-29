Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers on verge of opening new season

The La Crosse Loggers begin their 20th season in the Northwoods League by playing the Eau Claire Express at Carson Park in Eau Claire, Wis., on Monday.

The Loggers and Express will begin their season opener at 7:05 p.m.

La Crosse finished third in the Great Plains East Division with a 28-40 record last season, and it tackles a Great Plains East that hasn’t changed. The Loggers are joined by the Express, Duluth Huskies, Minnesota Mud Puppies and Waterloo Bucks.

The Loggers play their first home game of the 2022 season at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against Eau Claire, and that’s the first of five straight games at Copeland Park. The home opener begins at 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse has a new field manager in Rob Sidwell, who was an assistant under Brian Lewis in 2019. Lewis, who coaches Viterbo University, guided La Crosse to a 197-205 record over six seasons.

The Loggers start with a roster that has just three returning players and three local additions.

The experienced players are infielder Bill Ralston of Metro State University of Denver and pitchers Edward Berry of Swarthmore College (Pa.) and Cole Colleran of the University of San Diego.

Ralston played 27 games and batted .281 over 96 official at-bats. He had nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 RBI as a second baseman, He also stole three bases in four attempts.

Colleran, a left-hander, pitched in 10 games and started seven of them. He posted a 2-3 record with 26 strikeouts, 48 hits allowed and an ERA of 5.54 over 37⅓ innings.

Berry, a right-hander, pitched two games and started both. He didn’t get a decision in either game, but he struck out five and gave up five earned runs on nine hits over 11 innings. That amounted to an ERA of 4.09.

The list of local players joining the roster for the opener include tow players from the MVC and one from the Coulee.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic and Sparta grad Brett Stuessel join the pitching staff after playing as teammates at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Lapic, a left-hander, led MATC in starts (10) and innings pitched (46) as a freshman. He posted an ERA of 3.33 and had 54 strikeouts against 36 walks and 39 hits allowed.

Stuessel, also a lefty, pitched in 15 games and made 11 of those appearances in a relief role. He pitched 22⅔ innings with 21 strikeouts, 31 hits allowed and an ERA of 7.54.

Stuessel also batted .363 with a home run and team-high 39 RBI over 102 at-bats.

Slack, an infielder, has played one season for Marshalltown Community College (Iowa). He played in 52 games and batted .415 with one home run, 38 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts over 183 at-bats.

Slack slugged .585 when factoring in 16 doubles and six triples and had an on-base percentage of .505.

