ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers had five pitchers combine to allow six hits in a 3-1 Northwoods League victory over the Rochester Honkers on Tuesday.

Mark Sellers started and allowed four over five scoreless innings while striking out six batters for La Crosse (27-27 overall, 10-8 second half), which sits in third plans in the Great Plains East Division.

Eau Claire and Duluth are tied for first place at 11-7.

The Loggers scored twice in the first inning and once in the seventh to win their second straight game.

JT Schwartz and Trey Harris drove in first-inning runs — Schwartz on a single and Harris on a fielder's choice — before Cody Jefferis hit his second home run of the season with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Tyler Shingledecker, Jon Meyerring, Jack Filby and Jared Freilich pitched the last four innings for the Loggers. Frelich picked up the save and lowed his ERA to 1.53 with a strikeout in a scoreless ninth.

Jefferis (2-for-5) and Ryan Holgate (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for La Crosse, which has Wednesday off before resuming the season at Willmar (29-25, 7-11) on Thursday.

