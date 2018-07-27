EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Harrison Freed hit a sacrifice fly, and Mike Rothenberg followed with an RBI single in the top of the 13th inning to lift the La Crosse Loggers to a 6-4 Northwoods League victory over Eau Claire in front of 1,498 people at Carson Park on Thursday.
Braiden Ward led off with a single, and Donta Williams drew a one-out walk to set up Freed and Rothenberg.
La Crosse (31-24 overall, 14-6 second half) remains a half-game behind first-place Willmar in the second-half standings for the North Division after winning their second straight game. The Stingers have won four in a row.
Williams, Rothenberg and Grant Judkins had two hits apiece for La Crosse.
The Loggers scored three of their runs in the first two innings and received 6⅓ scoreless innings from Jon Meyerring and Chase Whitaker to close out the game. Whitaker (3-0) picked up the win by striking out four and walking two while pitching three hitless innings and lowering his ERA to 2.19.
Freed's sacrifice fly gives him 43 RBI this season. Rothenberg hit his third home run, and Judkins hit his first two doubles of the season.
