The La Crosse Loggers’ season thus far played out over a pair of games Thursday at Copeland Park.
In the opener, the Loggers took advantage of good pitching, used timely hitting and some aggressive base running to create and cash in on scoring chances. In the second, shaky defense and cold bats diminished chances for a win.
La Crosse won 8-0 in the completion of a suspended game to start the evening, then lost 7-3 in the a seven-inning contest to close the night.
Two singles to start the second game for Eau Claire turned into two runs in the first inning, but the Express didn’t need to do much to score three runs in the second.
Three errors — a throwing error and a fielding error on third baseman Tony Bullard, and a throwing error on a steal attempt at third base by catcher Cole Elvis — kept the inning alive and allowed the runs to score despite Eau Claire recording just one single.
La Crosse cut into the lead in the second with a pair of bases-loaded walks, drawn by Jacob English and Cody Jefferis. Brady Allen missed by just a few feet a grand slam that would’ve given the Loggers the lead, but David La Manna made the catch in deep center with his back against the wall.
Ryan Holgate didn’t give any fielder a chance to catch his rocket off the first pitch of the third inning, a solo home run to the right-center field party decks that pulled La Crosse within 5-3.
Another misplay, though not scored an error, cost La Crosse two more runs. A fly ball to right-center field hung up enough to be caught by either Levi Usher or Allen, but neither called for the ball and it dropped between them with two out in the inning.
Despite the defensive issues, the Loggers did turn three double plays through six innings.
Thursday started with the completion of Tuesday’s game that was suspended due to rain. La Crosse led 1-0 when the game resumed with two outs in the fourth, but it was apparent quickly that the Loggers had no interest in a tight game.
The Loggers batted around in the bottom of the sixth to open a big lead.
Four straight hits to start the inning netted the Loggers a pair of runs.
Brett Hawkins led off with a double down the left-field line, then Bullard singled up the middle and stole second to put the pressure on. Kyson Donahue followed that up with a single to the gap in left-center to bring them in.
After another single and a walk, Allen doubled in two more runs.
La Crosse struck again in the seventh inning, loading the bases with two walks and a single to start the frame, and then cashing in with a sacrifice fly from Adam Christianson.
Donahue finished with two RBI, and drew three walks. La Crosse was patient all evening with Eau Claire pitching, drawing nine walks in the game.
Jack Delmore, a junior from the University of California, was sharp in quasi-relief of Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske, who started the game Tuesday.
Delmore, a rightie, didn’t allow a base runner until a lead-off walk in the eighth inning, and he struck out the side in the seventh. He was pulled with one out in the eighth and Marius Balandis took over.
He allowed a single and a walk to load the bases with two out, but a high pop out to second base ended the threat. Balandis closed the door in the ninth, ending the game on a fly out to right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.