WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers continued their push for a second-half North Division title Friday night, as coach Brian Lewis’ team stopped the Waterloo Bucks 5-2 before 1,002 fans at Riverfront Stadium.
La Crosse, winner of five straight, is 20-9 in the second half and 37-27 overall. With eight games to play, the Loggers remained a half-game behind league-leading Duluth (20-8), which pounded Mankato at Wade Stadium.
La Crosse begins a four-game homestand on Saturday, hosting the Willmar Stingers at 6:05 p.m. at Copeland Park.
The Loggers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Braiden Ward doubled, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Rothenberg. La Crosse made it 2-0 in the second, thanks to a single by Donta Williams, who later scored on an error.
La Crosse tacked on another run in the third inning, thanks to a hit and two Waterloo errors, and scored two more in the fifth.
That was more than enough for starter Bill Chillari, a sophomore left-hander from Duke. Chillari allowed one earned run off six hits over 7⅔ innings. He struck out five and walked one. Trent Sidwell tossed 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief.
