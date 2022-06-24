Northwoods League: La Crosse native Lapic shines with Loggers

LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers attract collegiate baseball players from around the country every summer to compete in the Northwoods League, with this year’s roster including players hailing from California, Florida and Hawaii.

But while most players stay with host families in the area, one Logger gets to sleep in his childhood bedroom before home games.

Left-handed pitcher Dylan Lapic, a 2021 graduate of La Crosse Central High School, is living out his dream this summer as a member of the Loggers’ pitching staff. After spending countless summer nights of his youth in the bleachers at Copeland Park, Lapic now dons the number 36 jersey of his hometown team.

“It was crazy watching all those games and just thinking one day, praying that would be me,” Lapic said. “It’s hard to describe, but it’s a good feeling.”

In his last three appearances for the Loggers, Lapic struck out nine batters over seven innings and allowed only one run. With each Northwoods League roster littered with Division I players, Lapic said every game presents a new challenge.

“In the Northwoods, it’s been very difficult. There’s a lot of great guys in the league,” Lapic said. “I’m just trying to get as many innings as possible, locate pitches and just attack hitters.”

An honorable mention selection on the 2021 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State team, Lapic helped Central to a WIAA Division 1 regional title last spring, throwing a four-hit shutout against Sauk Prairie in the regional championship game.

Following his graduation from Central, Lapic spent the 2022 season at Milwaukee Area Technical College where he led the Stormers in innings pitched and strikeouts. Even after a successful freshman year, Lapic said he needed to work out some kinks before joining the Loggers.

“Mainly just locating my off-speed, which is something I struggled with in the spring. I took focus onto that in between the spring season and my season with the Loggers, and that’s really helped me get through a lot of innings this year,” Lapic said.

On Wednesday, Lapic pitched two scoreless innings in La Crosse’s 9-1 loss to the Duluth Huskies. Loggers pitching coach Josh Frye said after the game that Lapic’s accuracy and consistency have earned him appearances out of the bullpen this summer.

“The good thing about Dylan is that he likes to fill it up and likes to throw strikes,” Frye said. “We needed strikes with multiple pitches and that’s what he’s been able to do lately.”

Off the field, Lapic’s knowledge of the La Crosse area has accelerated the acclimation process for the rest of the team. Right-handed pitcher Russell Derbyshire, who grew up in Canada, said Lapic took on the role of tour guide at the beginning of the summer season.

“Right at the start, in the first couple days, he was the guy showing us around and telling us what’s up in Wisconsin and telling us the spots we need to hit and the food we need to try,” Derbyshire said. “He’s been a great guy to have around.”

Due to coaching changes at his junior college, Lapic said he is unsure of where he’ll attend college in the fall. He said his long-term goal is to earn a roster spot at a four-year school and eventually play professionally.

Frye said that if Lapic continues to improve his command of multiple pitches, an opportunity at the next level is imminent. But to Frye, Lapic’s intangibles already make him an enticing option for a four-year program.

“He’s a good guy who wants to learn and wants to work, and off the field he has a good sense of humor,” Frye said.

Regardless of where Lapic ends up, he can always say he pitched for his hometown team for a summer.

