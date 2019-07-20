The La Crosse Loggers scored six runs in the final three innings but the comeback came up short against Eau Claire on Friday night.
The Express scored six runs in the first three innings to build enough of a lead that held up for a 10-8 Northwoods League victory in front of 2,503 people at Copeland Park.
Left fielder JT Schwartz hit his first triple of the season and went 2-for-5 with three RBI for La Crosse (25-25 overall, 8-6 second half), which sits in third place in the Great Plains East Division.
Duluth leads the division at 10-4, and Eau Claire (9-5) took over sole possession of second place.
The Loggers trailed 9-2 before getting back into the game with a three-run bottom of the seventh. Schwartz started it with a two-run, two-out triple that drove in Trey Harris and Kyson Donahue. After Tony Bullard was hit by a pitch, Ryan Holgate singled to drive in Schwartz.
Cody Jefferis hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and Hunter Watson doubled home a run in the ninth, but Rece Finck retired the next two batters in order to close out the victory for Eau Claire.
Holgate was 2-for-5, the Jefferis home run was his first of the season, and Bullard stole the fourth and fifth bases of his season.
The Loggers used five pitchers and all but one gave up at least one earned run. The first four — Matt Kennedy, Jon Meyerring, Jack Filby and Andrew Zimmerman — also combined to walk 12 batters.
