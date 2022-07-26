Northwoods League: Lapic slams door on Mankato in Loggers' win

MANKATO, Minn. − The La Crosse Loggers blew a late lead on Monday against the Mankato MoonDogs and were in danger of doing the same on Tuesday.

Dylan Lapic made sure that didn't happen.

The left-handed pitcher, who graduated from La Crosse Central High School last year, entered from the bullpen with the Loggers leading 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth and the bases full of MoonDogs with no outs. Lapic then struck out Joel Vaske, induced a shallow flyout from Mikey Gottschalk and fanned Kai Roberts to escape the jam unscathed.

The Loggers went on to defeat Mankato 6-3 at ISG Field on Tuesday in the finale of a two-game Northwoods League series. A three-run first inning and an effective performance by La Crosse's pitching staff gave the Loggers their eighth victory in their last 11 games.

La Crosse (27-25, 11-7 second half) scored three runs on three hits in the top of the first to gain the early advantage. Catcher Xavier Casserilla and designated hitter Dylan King each collected a RBI in the first.

Mankato (28-24, 9-9 second half) pushed a run across in the bottom half of the first against Loggers' starter Eldridge Armstrong. La Crosse responded with two runs in the top of the fourth. Third baseman Luke Leto hit an RBI single, and King recorded his second sacrifice fly of the game.

Armstrong went five innings, scattering seven hits and allowing three earned runs. The right-hander struck out five MoonDogs and left with La Crosse leading 5-3.

The Loggers extended their lead in the top of the seventh inning when left fielder Connor Walsh was hit by a pitch, stole second base and scored on an error. Reliever Ryan Sleeper tossed two scoreless innings for La Crosse before getting into the bases-loaded situation in the eighth.

After Lapic put out the fire in the eighth, he finished off the two-inning save with a shutout ninth inning, earning his first save of the summer.

Second baseman Aidan Sweatt led La Crosse with three hits. Casserilla's first-inning double was the only one of the Loggers' ten hits on Tuesday to go for extra bases.

The Loggers will continue their four-game road trip in Willmar, Minn. on Wednesday. La Crosse will play a day-night doubleheader at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Willmar Stingers, with the first game scheduled for 12:05 p.m.