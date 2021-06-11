Northwoods League: Larks hold off visiting Loggers

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Bismarck Larks scored seven runs in the first four innings and held off the La Crosse Loggers the rest of the way for an 8-6 Northwoods League victory at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Friday.

The Larks (7-5) scored twice in each of the first three innings and once in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-4 lead to the fifth. The Loggers (6-6) scored twice in the sixth to get within 7-6, but the Larks pushed one more run across in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.

Right fielder Kyle Casper was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for La Crosse, which finished with 11 hits — seven singles and four doubles. Center fielder Seth Stroh was 2 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, designated hitter Ben Snapp drove in two runs, and Ron Sweeny hit his fourth double of the season.

The Loggers committed four errors, and those miscues led to two unearned runs. Four La Crosse pitchers combined to limit Bismarck to five hits while striking out six and walking eight. Zac Czerniawski (0-1) took the loss and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1⅔ innings.

