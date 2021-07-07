Northwoods League: Late rally falls short as Loggers lose to Stingers

The La Crosse Loggers rallied in the eighth and ninth innings of Wednesday night's Northwoods League contest against the visiting Willmar Stingers but couldn't erase an eight-run deficit in a 9-6 loss.

Trailing 9-1, the Loggers (15-23) plated one run in the bottom of the eighth on a one-out double by left fielder Michael Dixon II, which scored designated hitter Kyle Casper. La Crosse then took advantage of two walks, two batters hit by pitches and a wild pitch to score four in the ninth.

But after first baseman Ronald Sweeny III and Dixon each drove in a run, the former of which came via a groundout for the inning's second out, shortstop TJ Manteufel flew out to right field to end the game.

Dixon finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI, while Sweeny, center fielder Chase Davis and third baseman Bill Ralston each had one RBI.

Ralston drove in his run in the bottom of the second inning to give the Loggers a 1-0 lead, but the Stingers (17-21) tied the game in the fourth before breaking the game open with seven runs in the top of the fifth.

Five of those runs came off La Crosse reliever Erik Demchuk, who pitched only two-thirds of an inning and was charged with the loss.

The Loggers are back in action Thursday, when they host the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

