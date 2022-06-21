Northwoods League: Leto powers La Crosse Loggers in rout of Huskies

The La Crosse Loggers cruised to their ninth victory in 10 games on Tuesday, defeating the Duluth Huskies 15-2 in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (13-10) plated eight runs on six hits in the third and fourth innings to pull away from the Huskies in the first matchup between the two teams this summer.

First baseman Luke Leto reached base four times and led the La Crosse lineup with five RBI and four runs scored. Leto broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the third inning and hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning, a three-run blast to right field.

The Loggers totaled 13 hits and drew 12 walks, as eight starters reached base multiple times. Right fielder Landon Wallace and shortstop Jack Haley each collected three hits to pace the offense.

Right-handed pitcher Brayden Sanders earned the win for La Crosse, allowing one unearned run and striking out five Huskies over five innings. Relievers Jake Gebb, Ryan Sleeper and Matthew Linskey finished off the win on the mound, combining to fire four innings of one-run ball.

After losing their first five home games of the season, the Loggers have now won seven consecutive games at Copeland Park.

