Northwoods League: Loggers advance to pod championship with win over Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The La Crosse Loggers advanced to the Northwoods League's Wisconsin-Illinois pod championship with a 1-0 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Friday night.

The Loggers will play at Fond du Lac on Saturday night for the title. The Dock Spiders beat Green Bay 9-4 on Friday night to advance.

La Crosse scored the lone run of the game in the top of the ninth inning when Ronald Sweeny hit a one-out solo home run to right field.

Wisconsin Rapids threatened in the bottom of the inning with runners on second and third with two outs, but Al Pesto got Andy Garriola to fly out to right field for the game's final out.

The Rafters had at least one runner in scoring position in multiple innings — including the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth — but the Loggers' pitching staff held firm.

Travis Weston, who started on the mound for La Crosse, allowed no runs and seven hits while striking out five in six innings. Erik Demchuk pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings of relief, and Pesto followed with 1⅓ scoreless innings to pick up the win, his first of the season.

Sweeny was the only Logger with multiple hits.

First pitch of the championship game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

