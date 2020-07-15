Northwoods League: Loggers' bats go silent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN RAPIDS -- The La Crosse Loggers couldn't build on a rare recent victory and dropped a 2-0 Northwoods League baseball game to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday.

The Loggers (6-9), who have lost four of their last five games but won on Tuesday, managed just three hits and were shut out by a combination of four pitchers in front of 596 people at Witter Athletic Field.

First baseman Austin Murr, third baseman JT Thompson and second baseman Graham Pauley each had a hit for La Crosse, which only put six runners on base while striking out 10 times.

Murr doubled in the first inning, Pauley singled in the fifth, and Thompson singled in the ninth. Pauley also drew one of the team's three walks.

Tony Roca (1-1) took the loss despite pitching five innings and allowing just one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out three. Cam Robinson and Jack Chester pitched the last three innings, and each struck out a batter.

