Northwoods League: Loggers' bats rebounding after slump; Chase Davis makes quick impact

As the run production slowed and the losses began to pile up for the La Crosse Loggers, first baseman Ronnie Sweeny couldn’t help but think about his spring with the University of Minnesota.
The Gophers’ season “was quite rough,” as Sweeny put it, a statement supported by their 6-31 record, and the Loggers were enduring a rough stretch of their own as June bled into July.
After averaging nearly six runs per game over the first 24 games, the team managed just 2.5 runs per game as they went 1-10 from June 24-July 4, a span that also included an eight-game losing streak.
“That’s baseball, especially in the Northwoods League,” Sweeny said. “You’ve got to come out every day, you’ve got to work out, you’ve got batting practice when it’s 95 degrees out every single day, so you’ve just got to find a way to simplify things.”
Since a 13-0 loss at Waterloo on Sunday, it appears La Crosse has been successful in doing so.
The Loggers have gone 3-1 in their past four games, all while averaging 7.8 runs and 8.8 hits per game.
They entered Friday night’s game against the St. Cloud Rox with a 16-23 record, though they are tied for first in the Great Plains East Division for the second half of the season at 2-1.
“The talent level of this team is through the roof,” La Crosse manager Brian Lewis said. “It’s just a matter of getting the guys their opportunities to get in there because there are a lot of guys that are young guys that didn’t play a lot in the spring.
“So they hit that slump, but now we’re hopefully back on the uptick with the bats. And it looks like we are.”
Sweeny said an emphasis on getting in swings before games has been instrumental in the turnaround, which the first baseman has also helped fuel.
Sweeny entered Friday night with a 10-game on-base streak, which he extended in Thursday’s 7-4 win over the Rox by going 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBI.
But Sweeny hasn’t powered the offensive resurgence on his own. Michael Dixon II has driven in three runs over the past four games, while Poncho Ruiz has registered at least one hit in seven of the past eight games while driving in eight runs.
Chase Davis, Kyle Casper, Seth Stroh, Bill Ralston and Brandon Fields have also brought in runs in the past four games.
“Hitting, it’s contagious,” Ruiz said.
“I just feel like it’s energy, man. Energy is where it starts,” Davis added. “To be able to get the guys on the same page and feel comfortable with being up there in the box just translates from one at-bat to the other.
“You string a hit together, the next guy is ready to do the same thing. And once you do that, you have a team that really is ready to go and win games.”
DAVIS MAKES QUICK IMPACT: As a freshman outfielder at the University of Arizona, Chase Davis wasn’t in the lineup as much as he was used to after playing every day as one of the country’s top recruits at Franklin High School in Sacramento, California.
Make no mistake, Davis was grateful for this past season with the Wildcats — which included a trip to the College World Series — but he was eager to see the field more consistently with the Loggers.
He’s played in four games since joining the club earlier this week, and he’s immediately made an impact.
Davis led off Monday’s 8-4 win at Waterloo with a solo home run and hit another in the top of the third. He’s reached base — and scored at least one run — in all four of the game’s he’s played in, and he got La Crosse rolling with a double in the bottom of the first in Thursday’s win over the Rox.
“Chase Davis has been a huge shot in the arm for the team,” Lewis said. “... Chase is the kind of player that you don’t get the opportunity to coach very often. He’s a five-tool kind of guy. He’s a guy that, if he stays healthy and develops the way that he should, he’s going to be a high-end draft pick.”
CASPER SELECTED FOR ALL-STAR GAME: Outfielder Kyle Casper was the lone Logger selected to play in the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the club announced Friday.
Casper, who has battled a hamstring injury this season, is hitting .292 with four extra base hits, including two home runs, and 16 RBI.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 20 at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.
