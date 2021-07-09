Northwoods League: Loggers' bats rebounding after slump; Chase Davis makes quick impact

As the run production slowed and the losses began to pile up for the La Crosse Loggers, first baseman Ronnie Sweeny couldn’t help but think about his spring with the University of Minnesota.

The Gophers’ season “was quite rough,” as Sweeny put it, a statement supported by their 6-31 record, and the Loggers were enduring a rough stretch of their own as June bled into July.

After averaging nearly six runs per game over the first 24 games, the team managed just 2.5 runs per game as they went 1-10 from June 24-July 4, a span that also included an eight-game losing streak.

“That’s baseball, especially in the Northwoods League,” Sweeny said. “You’ve got to come out every day, you’ve got to work out, you’ve got batting practice when it’s 95 degrees out every single day, so you’ve just got to find a way to simplify things.”

Since a 13-0 loss at Waterloo on Sunday, it appears La Crosse has been successful in doing so.

The Loggers have gone 3-1 in their past four games, all while averaging 7.8 runs and 8.8 hits per game.

They entered Friday night’s game against the St. Cloud Rox with a 16-23 record, though they are tied for first in the Great Plains East Division for the second half of the season at 2-1.