Northwoods League: Loggers beat Duluth for third straight win

DULUTH, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers shook off a tough first inning to run their winning streak to three games with a 6-3 victory over the Duluth Huskies on Tuesday.

La Crosse countered Duluth’s three-run first inning with a three-run second before pulling away and pushing its record to 5-4 after a big run-producing night from the bottom of the batting order.

First baseman Ronald Sweeny III drove in two runs from the cleanup spot, but the other four came from hitters in the sixth through ninth positions.

Eight of the Loggers’ nine hits were singles — center fielder Seth Stroh hit a double to lead off the third — and catcher Ben Snapp stole three bases and drove in a run from the No. 8 spot in the lineup for La Crosse.

Kevin Sims batted sixth and drove in a run, and Brandon Fields matched Sims’ hit and RBI batting behind him. Left fielder Michael Dixon batted ninth and went 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Loggers.