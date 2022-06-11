Northwoods League: Loggers beat larks with two-run 10th inning

BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to pull out an 11-9 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck larks on Friday.

An error that followed a two-out error on a ball off the bat of Bill Ralston allowed two runs to score as the Loggers broke a 9-9 tie that stood after a high-scoring eighth inning by both teams.

Ralston's hit the ball to center field, and and the ensuing error brought Carson Hornung and Xavier Casserilla around to score the go-ahead runs.

Second baseman Aidan Sweatt was 2 for 6 with three RBI, and first baseman Sam Siegel went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored for La Crosse (4-7), which won for the third time in four games.

Shortstop Jack Haley and center fielder Zac Rice also had two hits for the Loggers, and Rice hit his third double of the season.

Grady Gorgen picked up the pitching victory for La Crosse after striking out three and allowing no hits or walks over 1⅔ innings. He lowered his season ERA to 1.23.

The Loggers scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 9-6 lead before the Larks (3-6) came back with three to tie the game.

