Northwoods League: Loggers beat Rafters 10-5

The La Crosse Loggers scored eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 10-5 in a Northwoods League game played in front of 707 people at Copeland Park on Monday.

The Loggers (12-14) faced a 4-2 deficit before scoring three times in the seventh and five times in the eighth to take care of the Rafters (18-8).

Shortstop JT Thompson was 3-for-5 and hit his third and fourth home runs of the season for La Crosse, which had eight hits. Thompson also drove in six runs to move his season total to 29.

Cam Robinson (3-1) was the winning pitcher for the Loggers. He struck out four, walked two and allowed two runs on two hits in two innings. Mitch Lines started for La Crosse and gave up fur runs on three hits and three walks over four innings.

Thompson had a two-our RBI single in the seventh inning and a two-out grand slam to left field in the eighth. Jason Hodges reached on a dropped third strike, Braiden Ward and Kobe Kato walked before scoring on Thompson's homer.

Trey Harris, Colin Burgess and Ronald Sweeny all added an RBI each for the Loggers. Sweeny hit his first home run, and Burgess recorded a double.

