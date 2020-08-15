Northwoods League: Loggers beat Rafters for third straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The La Crosse Loggers grabbed an early lead before hanging on for a 6-5 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday night.

The Loggers, who improved to 21-22, won their third straight game to cap off their road trip.

La Crosse scored a run in the top of the first — aided by a Rafters error — before Wisconsin Rapids (30-11) evened the score in the bottom half of the inning.

But the Loggers reclaimed the lead in the second and never gave it up.

Kyson Donahue scored on another Rafters error, and Christian Dicochea came home on a passed ball in the ensuing at-bat to put La Crosse ahead 3-1.

The Loggers plated two more in the fourth — again helped by a Wisconsin Rapids error — to extend their lead.

Dicochea led La Crosse with two hits, and Braiden Ward had three RBI.

The Rafters chipped away at the Loggers' lead with runs in the fourth and sixth innings before La Crosse scored another in the seventh.

Wisconsin Rapids plated one in the seventh and eighth innings, but Erik Demchuk pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win and earn a save.