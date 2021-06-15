Northwoods League: Loggers beat Willmar for third straight win

WILLMAR, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers opened with a four-run first inning and went on to beat Willmar 8-1 to win their third straight Northwoods League game on Tuesday.

La Crosse (9-7) held the Stingers scoreless until the fifth inning and finished with 12 hits as Corey Jackson and Zac Czerniawski combined on a three-hitter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson pitched the first seven innings and allowed one earned ru non two hits, four walks and one wild pitch while striking out eight. Czerniawski struck out three, walked one and allowed one hit over the final two innings.

Right fielder Kyle Casper had just one hit but it was a three-run home run in the first inning. He also brought home another run when he reached on an error in the seventh.

Left fielder Michael Dixon II was 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot and boosted his batting average to .441, while center fielder Seth Stroh increased his to .371 by going 2 for 4 with a double.

Designated hitter Ben Snapp and shortstop TJ Manteufel also had two hits apiece for the Loggers, who have Wednesday off and host Willmar (8-8) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Copeland Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0