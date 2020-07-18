Northwoods League: Loggers beat Woodchucks for third straight win

The La Crosse Loggers, aided by a few errors, jumped out to an early 8-0 lead over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday night before holding on for a 9-6 win at Copeland Park.
La Crosse, which improved to 9-9, has won three games in a row and four of its last five.
The Loggers got on the board first Saturday with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Jacob Blas got on base, drawing a one-out walk, and advanced to second on an Austin Murr single the next at-bat. JT Thompson flew out to center for the innings' second out the following at-bat, but Blas and Murr tagged up and advanced. Kobe Kato then scored both with a single to center.
After La Crosse starting pitcher Ethan Bradford kept the Woodchucks (4-13) scoreless in the second, the Loggers plated six in the bottom half of the inning, helped by two Woodchucks errors.
Tanner O'Tremba, Austin Murr, Matt Stinebiser and Kato all drove in runs in the second.
Kato finished 1-for-2 with three RBI, two runs and two walks. Stinebiser was 1-for-3 and drove in three runs. Thompson, who doubled in the fourth, extended his hitting streak to five games.
The Woodchucks got back in the game with one run in the third, two in the fourth and three in the seventh, cutting La Crosse's lead to 8-6.
But the Loggers responded with one in the bottom of the seventh via a Trey Harris sacrifice fly, and Logan Vanwey pitched two scoreless innings of relief to seal the win and pick up the save.
Cam Robinson, who gave up three runs on six hits in 3⅔ innings, earned the win and improved to 2-1 on the season.
La Crosse hosts Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!