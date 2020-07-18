Northwoods League: Loggers beat Woodchucks for third straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers, aided by a few errors, jumped out to an early 8-0 lead over the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday night before holding on for a 9-6 win at Copeland Park.

La Crosse, which improved to 9-9, has won three games in a row and four of its last five.

The Loggers got on the board first Saturday with two runs in the bottom of the first.

Jacob Blas got on base, drawing a one-out walk, and advanced to second on an Austin Murr single the next at-bat. JT Thompson flew out to center for the innings' second out the following at-bat, but Blas and Murr tagged up and advanced. Kobe Kato then scored both with a single to center.

After La Crosse starting pitcher Ethan Bradford kept the Woodchucks (4-13) scoreless in the second, the Loggers plated six in the bottom half of the inning, helped by two Woodchucks errors.

Tanner O'Tremba, Austin Murr, Matt Stinebiser and Kato all drove in runs in the second.

Kato finished 1-for-2 with three RBI, two runs and two walks. Stinebiser was 1-for-3 and drove in three runs. Thompson, who doubled in the fourth, extended his hitting streak to five games.