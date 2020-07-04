Northwoods League: Loggers beaten for first time this season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the fifth on the way to a 12-7 victory over the La Crosse Loggers in a Northwoods League baseball game on Saturday.

La Crosse (3-1) tied the game with a three-run bottom of the fourth, but Fond du Lac answered with the big fifth inning to avenge a Friday night loss in front of 873 people at Copeland Park.

The Dock Spiders have five hits and drew two walks off Eli Campbell in the fifth. They also had two hits and drew five walks from La Crosse starter Chas Sagedahl, who only recorded two outs before exiting the game.

Shortstop Kobe Kato went 4-for-4, hit two home runs and had five RBI for the Loggers. He hit a two-run shot in the first inning and added a solo homer when leading off the third.

JT Thompson added two hits in three at-bats for La Crosse, which couldn't overcome the 15 hits allowed by its pitchers.

Luke Brown and Matt Stinebiser also drove in one run apiece for the Loggers, who play at Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday. The same two teams play at Copeland Park at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

