Northwoods League: Loggers blow late lead but earn walkoff win over MoonDogs

The La Crosse Loggers blew a late lead but earned a 10-9 walkoff win over the Mankato MoonDogs on Sunday at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (3-4) led 8-5 heading into the ninth inning before Zac Czerniawski, who pitched the previous three innings without giving up a run, was charged with three earned runs.

Czerniawski allowed a double by Luke Beckstein to lead off the inning, then hit Adrian Torres and walked Preston Clifford to load the bases.

Marius Balandis came into pitch and gave up a double to the first batter he faced, Matthew Higgins, which cleared the bases and tied the game at 8.

Higgins later scored on a wild pitch to give the MoonDogs (5-2) the lead, but La Crosse responded in the bottom of the inning.

Right fielder Brandon Fields led off with a walk and stole second before moving to third on a single by catcher Parker Schmidt. Left fielder JT Reed then drove in Fields to tie the game and give the Loggers runners on first and second with no one out.

Shortstop Aidan Sweatt laid down a bunt in the ensuing at-bat; Mankato pitcher Dalton Mesaris fielded the ball, but his throw to third was wide and skipped toward the left field corner, which allowed Schmidt to come around to score the game-winning run.