Northwoods League: Loggers blown out by Rafters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers saw their three game win streak come to an end, as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters smashed 19 hits to rout the home team 16-4 in front of 1,419 people Sunday night at Copeland Park.

The Rafters (30-12) scored five in the second to take a 7-1 lead off of Loggers starter Nevin Wall, who took the loss after allowing seven runs on six hits in three innings. The Holmen native and McHenry County College freshman did end his start with a three-up, three-down third inning.

The Loggers (21-23) did cut it to 7-3 thanks to an RBI single in the second by Luke Seidel, who later came around to score on an error. Ronald Sweeny delivered with an RBI double in the third to make it 7-4 Rafters.

But that would be as close as the Loggers would get with the Rafters responding with three runs in their half of the fourth. They would add three more in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

The Rafters had just three extra base hits but drew six walks to go with 16 singles.

Viroqua High School graduate Hunter Vikemyr made his Loggers debut allowing three runs in the fourth before settling down with two scoreless innings in relief.

The Loggers will look to get back on track on the road against the Rockford Rivets at 6:05 p.m. Monday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.