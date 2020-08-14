Northwoods League: Loggers come back to beat Booyah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — The La Crosse Loggers scored four unanswered across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to comeback and beat the Green Bay Booyah 5-3 on Friday night in Green Bay.

Joel Vaske doubled in the top of the seventh to drive in Kobe Kato, who singled two batters earlier, to trim La Crosse's deficit to 3-2.

The Loggers, who improved to 20-22 and handed Green Bay (16-24) its sixth straight loss, tied the game in the eighth — aided by a pair of Booyah errors — when Kato drove in Ben Snapp.

A two-run double by Snapp in the ninth put La Crosse on top, and Jack Mizgalski pitched a scoreless bottom half of the inning to seal the win.

Kato, Snapp and Vaske each had two hits, and Kato and Snapp both drove in two.

Travis Weston started for the Loggers and allowed three runs — two in the first and one in the six — on six hits while striking out 10 in six innings pitched. Mizgalski, who pitched three scoreless innings of relief, picked up his first win of the season.

La Crosse plays at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

