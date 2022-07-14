Northwoods League: Loggers come from behind to stop first-place St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers scored the final three runs over the final two innings to come from behind and become the first second-half team to beat the St. Cloud Rox 5-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game on Wednesday.

The Loggers (20-22, 4-4 second half) faced a 3-2 deficit before scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning and another in the top of the ninth in front of 1,423 people at Joe Faber Field.

First baseman Xavier Casserilla put La Crosse in front with a two-run double in the eighth. His drive to center field scored Carson Hornung and Dylan King with the tying and go-ahead runs.

Hornung led off the eighth with a single, and King followed by drawing a two-run walk to set up the two-run hit by Casserilla.

Second baseman Aidan Sweatt was 2 for 4 and Horning 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Loggers, who tied the game at with a two-run sixth before St. Cloud (32-9, 7-1) reclaimed the lead with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

La Crosse used four pitchers, and they combined to limit the Rox to five hits. Starter Chase Chatman struck out seven, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits in the first five innings. Sam Mettert (1-0) was the winner, and Grady Gorgen secured his first save by striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth.