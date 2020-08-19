Northwoods League: Loggers come up short to Woodchucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Woodchucks scored two runs in the top of the first inning and led from beginning to end in a 5-4 Northwoods League victory over the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday.

The Loggers had 10 hits but made five errors as the Woodchucks (15-31) won in front of 1,395 people at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (23-24) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Ben Snapp was thrown out trying to steal second base for the out that moved the game to the ninth.

First baseman Ron Sweeny and infielder Kyson Donahue had two hits apiece for the Loggers, whose five errors only led to one unearned run. Four La Crosse pitchers combined to walk seven batters, and starter Austin Stibbe (0-1) from Viterbo University took the loss. Stibbe allowed two earned runs on two hits in 2⅓ innings.

Kobe Kato, Sweeny and Luke Seidel each drove in a run for the Loggers, and Braiden Ward stole his 32nd base.

The Loggers host the Woodchucks again on Thursday in a 6:35 p.m. start.

