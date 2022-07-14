Northwoods League: Loggers defeat Larks on walk-off in 11th inning

LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers outlasted the Bismarck Larks on Thursday in an 11-inning thriller, winning 10-9 in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Park.

After each team scored three runs in the 10th inning, Loggers' reliever Ricky Reeth fired a scoreless inning in the top of the 11th to keep the game tied. La Crosse scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning when Larks' closer Edwin Colon misfired to first base after fielding a sacrifice bunt attempt, allowing Loggers' center fielder Josh Stevenson to score.

La Crosse (21-22, 5-4 second half) fell behind early in Thursday's game, as Bismarck's center fielder Luke Glascoe hit a triple and scored on a groundout in the top of the first against Loggers' starter Garrett Rennie. The Loggers responded in the bottom half of the first with right fielder Coby Morales' two-run double to left field, giving La Crosse an early lead.

Bismarck tied it up in the top of the third on an RBI single from catcher Spencer Sarringer. But the Loggers reclaimed the lead in the fourth with a three-run rally, taking advantage of a Larks' error and compiling three hits in the inning.

Rennie surrendered an unearned run in the fifth but departed the game with the Loggers leading 5-3. The right-hander scattered six hits and allowed two earned runs in five innings of work.

Shortstop Jack Haley extended La Crosse's lead with a run-scoring single in the sixth, but the three-run cushion was not enough for the Loggers. The Larks evened the score in the top of the eighth on three hits and a walk against La Crosse reliever Ace Whitehead. Bismarck scored the tying run when Stevenson lost a fly ball to center field in the lights, resulting in an RBI double.

Both teams went scoreless in the ninth, but the Larks took their first lead since the first inning with three runs in the top of the 10th. The Loggers' lineup was unfazed, however, reaching base in five of their first six plate appearances in the bottom of the tenth. Haley's two-run double cut the deficit to one run, and first baseman Luke Leto reached on an RBI fielder's choice to knot up the game once more.

Following Reeth's shutdown inning, Bismarck elected to intentionally walk catcher Dylan King to begin the bottom of the 11th, setting up designated hitter Connor Walsh's sacrifice bunt attempt. Colon fielded the bunt cleanly, but his throw sailed down the right-field line, allowing Stevenson to score easily for the walk-off win.

Bismarck (14-29, 3-6 second half) out-hit the Loggers 11-8 but issued 11 walks and plunked seven La Crosse batters. Shortstop Adam Axtell led the Larks with three hits.

Haley's three hits and four RBI paced the Loggers' offense, and Morales contributed two hits and three RBI in the win. Reeth was the winning pitcher for the first time this summer and lowered his earned run average to 2.13.

Left fielder Carson Hornung went hitless at the plate for the first time in over a month, ending his franchise record-setting 25-game hitting streak. Hornung was intentionally walked in the 10th inning in his last plate appearance.

The Loggers and Larks will continue their four-game series in La Crosse on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Copeland Park.