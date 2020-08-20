Northwoods League: Loggers drop regular-season finale to Woodchucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers dropped their regular-season finale to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 7-6 on Thursday night.

The Loggers, who fell to 23-25, scored two runs in two innings, but the Woodchucks (16-31) scored at least two runs in three innings.

The Woodchucks struck first in the top of the first with a pair of runs off La Crosse starting pitcher Hunter Vikemyr, who allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings.

The Loggers evened the score with two runs in the second inning — driven in by Ben Snapp and Tate Meiners — but the Woodchucks retook the lead with three runs in the fourth.

La Crosse didn't go away, though. Braiden Ward tripled in the fourth to score Zach Braun, and Kobe Kato had a two-RBI double in the sixth to tie the game at 5.

Kyle Gilbertson allowed two runs in the top of the seventh, and despite scoring one in the bottom of the ninth, the Loggers couldn't extend the game.

Kato, Ward and Joel Vaske each had two hits to lead La Crosse at the plate. Gilbertson allowed two runs on two hits in four innings and was charged with the loss, his first of the season.

The Loggers play at Wisconsin Rapids in the Wisconsin-Illinois pod playoffs on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

