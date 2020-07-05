Northwoods League: Loggers drop second straight game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After winning their first three games of the COVID-19 delayed season, the La Crosse Loggers dropped their second straight game, a 6-2 loss at the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Sunday afternoon.

La Crosse (3-2) struggled at the plate for the first time since the team mustered just one run on three hits in its season-opening win over Rockford, notching only two hits against Wisconsin Rapids, which improved to 5-0.

The Rafters, however, had no issue getting things going after the Loggers left two runners on base in the top of the first inning.

After a passed ball advanced Wisconsin Rapids runners to second and third, Jack-Thomas Wold singled off La Crosse starting pitcher Lucas Braun to score one. Jake Dunham drove in another on the ensuing at-bat, giving the Rafters a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

The Loggers responded with a run in both the top of the fourth — via an RBI single from Luke Brown, the team’s first hit of the game — and the top of the fifth — driven in by Kobe Kato — to knot the score at 2.

Kato leads La Crosse in RBI on the young season with seven, five of which came during his two-home run performance Saturday night.