Northwoods League: Loggers drop second straight game
alert top story
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 6, LA CROSSE 2

Northwoods League: Loggers drop second straight game

{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After winning their first three games of the COVID-19 delayed season, the La Crosse Loggers dropped their second straight game, a 6-2 loss at the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Sunday afternoon.

La Crosse (3-2) struggled at the plate for the first time since the team mustered just one run on three hits in its season-opening win over Rockford, notching only two hits against Wisconsin Rapids, which improved to 5-0.

The Rafters, however, had no issue getting things going after the Loggers left two runners on base in the top of the first inning.

After a passed ball advanced Wisconsin Rapids runners to second and third, Jack-Thomas Wold singled off La Crosse starting pitcher Lucas Braun to score one. Jake Dunham drove in another on the ensuing at-bat, giving the Rafters a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

The Loggers responded with a run in both the top of the fourth — via an RBI single from Luke Brown, the team’s first hit of the game — and the top of the fifth — driven in by Kobe Kato — to knot the score at 2.

Kato leads La Crosse in RBI on the young season with seven, five of which came during his two-home run performance Saturday night.

But Wisconsin Rapids was far from done at the plate and scored four in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead, which the Loggers were unable to chip away at.

Jack Chester, who gave up two runs on one hit in 1⅔ innings, was charged with the loss, while Brandon Siegenthaler picked up the win.

The Loggers return to action at 6:35 p.m. Monday, when they host the Rafters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News