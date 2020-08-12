Northwoods League: Loggers drop second straight to Dock Spiders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers grabbed an early lead before allowing a big inning to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a 12-5 loss on Wednesday night at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (18-22) plated three in the bottom of the first inning — one on a wild pitch and two on a Kyson Donahue single — but gave up eight in the top of the third and trailed the rest of the way.

Loggers starting pitcher Ethan Bradford, who gave up five runs on five hits in 2⅔ innings, was charged with the loss and dropped to 0-1 on the season.

Kyle Gilbertson (three runs on three hits without recording an out), Nevin Wall (three runs on three hits in 2⅓ innings) and Cam Wynne (one run on one hit in three innings) also allowed runs on the mound for La Crosse. Jack Mizgalski, who pitched a scoreless ninth, was the only Loggers pitcher to not allow a run.

The Dock Spiders (27-13) expanded their lead to 12-3 with three runs in the fifth and one more in the eight before La Crosse scored one in the eighth and ninth innings.

JT Thompson and Donahue each had two hits for the Loggers, and Kobe Kato extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

La Crosse plays at Green Bay on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0