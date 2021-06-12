Northwoods League: Loggers drop second straight to Larks

BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers tied Saturday night's game at 1-all in the top of the fifth but then allowed nine unanswered runs in what became a 10-1 loss at the Bismarck Larks.

It's the Loggers' second straight loss to the Larks (8-5), and the team dropped back below .500 at 6-7.

La Crosse nearly equaled Bismarck in hits — eight to nine — but struggled to bring home runners in scoring position; the Loggers came up empty with the bases loaded with two outs in the second and fifth innings and left a total of 10 runners on base.

Left fielder Michael Dixon II drove in second baseman Cade Clemons with a one-out double in the top of the fifth for La Crosse's only run, which tied the game at 1-1.

But the Larks started to have success against La Crosse starting pitcher Tony Roca.

Roca allowed only one run in the first four innings but was charged with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

And the bullpen did little to slow Bismarck down; the Larks added one in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Roca, who allowed five runs — four earned — on one hit while walking three and striking out three in four innings, was charged with the loss.