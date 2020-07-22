Northwoods League: Loggers drop third straight game with loss at Booyah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — The La Crosse Loggers lost their third straight game with a 3-2 loss at the Green Bay Booyah on Wednesday night.

The Loggers (9-12) played from behind for most of the night as the Booyah (11-10) hopped out to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the second inning and one in the third off La Crosse starting pitcher Tony Roca.

Despite totaling just three hits on the night, the Loggers chipped away and kept the game close.

Kobe Kato drew a one-out walk in the fourth inning and advanced to second on a JT Thompson walk on the ensuing at-bat. Kato then stole third and scored on an RBI single by Ronald Sweeny.

La Crosse added another run in the sixth, thanks to a Green Bay error, but failed to register a hit after the fifth inning and couldn't even the score.

Roca, who gave up three runs on four hits in four innings pitched, was charged with the loss and fell to 1-2 on the season.

The Loggers play at the Booyah again on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

