Northwoods League: Loggers drop third straight

The Rockford Rivets used a two-out error to spark a five-run first inning to hand the Loggers their third straight loss 9-4 in front of 908 people Monday night at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (5-8) have now lost eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 3-0.

Loggers starter Clayton Nettleton appeared poise to work out of a first inning jam before an error by shortstop Kobe Kato led to a run and kept the inning alive. Rockford's Chase Estep, the very next hitter, followed with a three-run home run to give the Rivets a 4-0 lead.

The Rivets would add one more after Nettleton walked and then hit the next batter before an RBI single by Kirk Liebert.

Nettleton would take the loss allowing five runs (zero earned) on three hits in an inning of work.

The Rivets would add three more runs off of reliever Ethan Bradford in the second to take an 8-0 lead after two innings.

Trey Harris supplied all of the offense for the Loggers with a two-run homer in the fifth, a solo shot in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the ninth. He had two of the four Loggers hits.

The Loggers will try for a series split at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Copeland Park.

