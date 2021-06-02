Northwoods League: Loggers enter home opener with 0-2 record

MANKATO, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers couldn't find the win column entering Wednesday's home opener after allowing the Mankato MoonDogs to score eight first-inning runs on Tuesday.

The MoonDogs eventually turned 17 hits, two La Crosse errors and 11 walks drawn from five pitchers into a 19-3 victory that was their second in a row over the Loggers.

La Crosse (0-2) plays its first game at Copeland Park against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Loggers managed just six hits against Mankato (2-0) and didn't score until the sixth inning. Meanwhile, Holmen High School graduate Nevin Wall and his teammates were torched by MoonDogs bats.

Mankato had six hits, and La Crosse made matters worse by making two errors during the eight-run first. Sam Jones started for the Loggers and recorded just two outs before giving way to Wall to get the team out of the inning.

Wall pitched a team-high four innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out five. Jones allowed eight earned runs on six hits and three walks while recording his two outs.