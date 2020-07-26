Northwoods League: Loggers fall behind early, lose to Rafters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers never recovered from allowing three runs in the top of the first inning on the way to a 7-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Copeland Park on Sunday.

The Rafters (18-7) received a three-run home run from Billy Cook off Lucas Braun in the first inning to take the early advantage in front of a crowd reported at 785 people.

Braun (0-2) pitched four innings, walked five struck out for and allowed three hits for the Loggers (11-14), who had four hits and scored their only run in the bottom of the first.

Blake Klassen singled, and Kobe Kato reached on an error after one out was recorded in the first. Klassen scored on a JT Thompson single to center field.

La Crosse struck out 11 times and received one hit each from four players. Klassen, Thompson, Braiden Ward and Trey Harris had the hits for the Loggers.

Thompson's RBI was his 23rd of the season, and Kato stole his 11th base.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.