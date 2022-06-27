Northwoods League: Loggers fall behind early, lose to Rox

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers dug themselves into an early hole and could not recover on Monday, falling to the St. Cloud Rox 10-2 in a Northwoods League game at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more in the third inning, handing Loggers starter Brayden Sanders his first loss of the summer. St. Cloud drew two walks with the bases loaded to chase Sanders from the game in the first inning.

The Loggers lineup struggled against St. Cloud starter Nathan Culley, who struck out nine La Crosse batters over six innings and allowed just one run. Culley took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Loggers’ catcher Blaise Priester hit a single to left field to lead off the inning.

La Crosse closed the gap in the sixth and seventh innings with a pair of run-scoring hits. First baseman Carson Hornung put the Loggers on the scoreboard with a single to left field that scored shortstop Jack Haley. In his first game with La Crosse, left fielder Ace Whitehead brought home a run with a seventh-inning single.

The Rox pulled away in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring four runs on two hits and two Logger errors. La Crosse was shut out in the final two innings to end the game.

Hornung was the only Logger to register multiple hits, and his eighth-inning double was the only extra-base hit for the visitors. The loss was La Crosse’s fifth in its last eight games after the team won eight consecutive contests in mid-June.

The Loggers and Rox will finish the two-game set in St. Cloud on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

