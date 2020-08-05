Northwoods League: Loggers fall behind Rafters early, drop third straight game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The La Crosse Loggers lost their third straight game with a 14-4 loss at the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday night.

La Crosse has lost five of its past six games and dropped to 15-19.

The Loggers struck first with a run in the top of the first on a Ben Snapp solo home run, but the Rafters (23-9) plated six in the bottom half of the inning and held the lead the rest of the way.

La Crosse starting pitcher Zach Pronschinske gave up six runs on three hits and walked three in one-third of an inning.

Ethan Bradford, Jack Perinovic, Chas Sagedahl and Jack Mizgalski all pitched in relief for the Loggers. Mizgalski, who didn't allow a hit and pitched a scoreless eighth, was the only La Crosse pitcher who didn't allow a run.

The Loggers cut into the Rafters' lead in the top of the third with three runs, all of which were scored with two outs, but Wisconsin Rapids responded with two in the bottom of the inning before adding three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Andrew Meggs, who had two hits, was the only Logger other than Snapp who drove in a run. Kobe Kato extended his hitting streak to eight games while going 2-for-3 with two walks.

La Crosse plays at the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

