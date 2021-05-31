Northwoods League: Loggers fall in 10th inning of season opener

MANKATO, Minn. -- The La Crosse Loggers started a new Northwoods League season by playing extra innings on Monday, but the Mankato MoonDogs emerged with a 2-1 victory after scoring the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Mitchell Novak's single to left field was the difference for Mankato, which hosts the Loggers again Tuesday before La Crosse plays its home opener against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday.

The MoonDogs only had three hits and made three errors, but the Loggers couldn't capitalize on the good pitching or take advantage of the mistakes.

La Crosse tied the game with a run in the top of the fifth inning. Third baseman Zac Czerniawski walked and came around to score on a Darrian Escobar-Winter double.

Travis Luensmann, Cameron Crain, Erik Demchuck and Marius Balandis combined to pitch the first nine innings and allowed one hit through the first seven.

Luensmann struck out six, walked two and allowed a run in the fourth inning while pitching the first 3⅔ innings. Crain pitched the next 2⅓ and didn't allow a hit while striking out two and walking one.

Designated hitter JT Reed had two hits for the Loggers.

