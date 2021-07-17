Northwoods League: Loggers fall late to Bucks

The La Crosse Loggers Loggers saw their three-game win streak snapped Friday night, dropping a tight one 4-3 to the Waterloo Bucks in front 2,509 people at Copeland Park.

All runs were scored in the final three innings with the Bucks breaking a scoreless tie on a passed ball with two outs in the seventh.

The Loggers (5-7, 19-29) answered right back when Chase Davis smacked his third home run of the season to right field in the bottom half of the frame. Davis is participating in the Northwoods League home run derby on Monday.

But the Bucks were able to get their first two batters on base in the top of the eighth, thanks to a hit by pitch and a walk. A double steal was followed by a pair of RBI fielder's choices to give the Bucks a 3-1 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Loggers cut the lead in half with a run on a TJ Manteufel two-out, RBI single that also put runners on first and second, but Kyle Casper followed with a strikeout to end the inning.

The Bucks added an insurance run in the ninth when Ryan McNally delivered a two-out single to score Liam Critchett, who had reached with two outs on an error by Loggers' catcher IlDefonso Ruiz to keep the inning alive.