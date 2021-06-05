Northwoods League: Loggers fall to Bismarck, split series

The La Crosse Loggers were unable to build on Friday night's win and fell to the Bismarck Larks 10-3 on Saturday at Copeland Park to split the two-game series.

The Larks (4-2) struck first with two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth off Loggers starting pitcher Tony Roca before La Crosse (2-4) got on the board in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by left fielder Parker Schmidt.

Shortstop TJ Manteufel and catcher Ben Snapp each hit a solo home run — Manteufel in the sixth, and Snapp in the ninth — but Bismarck plated seven runs off the Loggers' bullpen while taking advantage of four total errors.

Lukas Barry allowed three runs on two hits in the sixth — his only inning on the mound — and Sam Jones allowed four runs, one of which was earned, on one hit in three innings.

Roca, who allowed three runs on six hits in 4⅓ innings, was charged with the loss. Holmen High School graduate Nevin Wall pitched two-thirds innings and was the only La Crosse pitcher to not allow a run.

Manteufel was 2 for 4, as was second baseman Aidan Sweatt.

The Loggers host the Mankato MoonDogs at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

