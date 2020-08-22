 Skip to main content
Northwoods League: Loggers fall to Dock Spiders in pod championship
FOND DU LAC — Despite grabbing an early lead, the La Crosse Loggers fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 14-3 on Saturday night in the Northwoods League's Wisconsin-Illinois pod championship game.

The Loggers, who beat Wisconsin Rapids on Friday to advance to the title game, hopped out to a 3-0 lead midway through the third inning but managed just two hits the rest of the way and committed four errors on the night.

Christian Dicochea hit a two-run home run to left field in the top of the first, and Joel Vaske singled in the third to score Ronald Sweeny.

But the Dock Spiders responded with three runs in the bottom of the third and scored in each of the next three innings — three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth — to turn a three-run deficit into a 9-3 lead.

Fond du Lac, which committed two errors of its own, added five runs in the eighth and totaled 15 hits.

La Crosse starting pitcher Nevin Wall allowed three runs on five hits in 2⅔ innings. Zach Pronschinske, Jared Freilich, Jack Mizgalski and Jack Perinovic all pitched in relief.

Mizgalski was the only Loggers pitcher who did not allow a run. Pronschinske gave up two — one earned; Freilich gave up four — three earned; and Perinovic allowed five — none earned. Pronschinske was charged with the loss.

Braiden Ward, Tate Meiners, Dicochea and Vaske each had one hit.

